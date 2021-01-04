The Union Ministry of Health has directed the government to reduce the amount of artificial fats in bakery foods…

New Delhi: The government has decided to reduce the amount of trans fat found in bakery foods and edible oils in the wake of rising heart disease in the country. Currently, only 5% of trans fat is allowed. The Food Safety and Quality Authority (FSSAI) said it had reduced it to 3%.

The FSSAI has decided to reduce the amount of trans fat found in fats and oils. It will be reduced to 3% in 2021 and 2% in 2022. Trans fat is the type of fat that causes many heart diseases. They are made by adding hydrogen to vegetable oil. The advantage of these is that foods containing trans fat can be stored for a long time. This fat is abundant in bakery products and herbs.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan unveiled the ‘Trans Fat Free’ logo at the 8th International Chef Conference in October last year. These will be on display in hotels and restaurants that make trans fat-less meals. At least 5,400,000 people a year die from diseases caused by eating fatty foods in the world. The government estimates that this is about 60,000 in the country.