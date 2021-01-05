“Child pornography” ; Five people arrested for sharing sexual content on social media

Five men have been apprehended by the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police for spreading child pornographic content through social media, police said . Operating on the venture information rendered by the online social media and messaging outlets, which are being transmitted through global coordination tools, the CyPAD Unit took quick cognizance of such instances, and several groups were created to determine the persons as noted against.

Delhi Police has arrested 26-year-old Ram Babu Kumar, Devender, Abdul Rehman, Mohd Umar Alam, and Santosh Kumar in association with the claim. Earlier, 26 online predators contended in posting and transmission of online child pornography were captured under this procedure. During questioning, the blamed disclosed that they had acquired the content on different social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and even WhatsApp conversations. They said they gave the videos to other individuals.

The accused have disclosed that the objectionable material was either transferred with them on WhatsApp or was published on the social media profile of an individual known to them, from where they either forwarded the same to somebody else or reproduced and published it on their own social media accounts. All the blamed persons have been apprehended under relevant sections of law and sent to judicial guardianship. The appropriate gadgets and SIM cards of the indicted have been captured.