The government body introduced for cow welfare, Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog is set to organize a countrywide online examination on February 25. The subject is the cows.

Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog’s syllabus said, “Acoustic anisotropy leads to a very strong anisotropic stress on a rock. The daily butchering of thousands of animals continually for several years generates acoustic anisotropy due to Einsteinian Pain Waves emitted by dying animals. And the accumulated acoustic anisotropy is found to be related to the stress history of rocks.”

The syllabus said, “In 1984, more than 20,000 people died due to gas leaks in Bhopal. People living in houses with cow dung coated walls were not affected.” Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog statement read, “Union education ministers, chief ministers, state education ministers, chairmen of Gau Seva Aayogs of all states, district education officers of all states, principals of all schools, print and electronic media, NGOs and cow donors will be involved in this mammoth exercise [examination].”