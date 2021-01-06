Studies have shown that the corona virus can be transmitted through air…Read more!!!

New Delhi: The Corona virus can be transmitted through the air, according to a new study. Tests at hospitals in Hyderabad and Chandigarh revealed the presence of the virus in the air.

The study was conducted at the Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad and at the Institute of Microbial Technology (IMT) in Chandigarh. Air samples were collected from various corona hospitals in Hyderabad and Chandigarh.

Hyderabad CCMB director Rakesh Mishra said the virus was most prevalent in rooms with air conditioning and fans. The number of genetically modified corona patients in the country is currently 71.