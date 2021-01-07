Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned the violence in US Capitol building. On Friday, the supporters of US President Donald Trump had stormed the U.S. Capitol for nearly four hours. As per reports, a woman was shot by the police.

” Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

“Disgraceful scenes in US Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power” tweeted Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain.

Social media messaging apps, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram has blocked the accounts of US President Donald Trump. The accounts of Donald Trump were blocked by these apps after the riots in the US Capitol building.