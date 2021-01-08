Farmers Protest Updates: The ninth round of talks will be held on January 15

The eighth round of talks between the government and representatives of protesting unions ended without any outcome today and the next meeting is likely to take place on 15 January.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, “We will follow whatever direction the SC will give in the matter. We are still hopeful of having a resolution. We had discussed over 50 percent of the issues with farmer leaders.” A farmer leader said, “Ideally, the Centre should not interfere in agriculture matters as various Supreme Court orders have declared farming as a state subject. It seems you (the government) do not want to resolve the issue as talks have been happening for so many days. In that case, please give us a clear answer and we will go. Why to waste everyone’s time.”

Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson said, “We’re going for talks with the hope that there will be a resolution today.” Hannan Mollah, general secretary, All India Kisan Sabha said, “The minister yesterday categorically declared that repeal of farm laws not accepted. I don’t know what will happen during the discussions today. Anyway, we hope for the best and prepare for the worst.” Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Peaceful protests are an integral part of democracy. The movement which our farmers are have launched is getting support from all over the country. You too should raise your voice in support of them so that this anti-farmers’ law ends.”