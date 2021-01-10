Gulf country bars expats from more jobs

A gulf country has barred expats from more jobs. Oman has announced this decision. Dr. Mahad bin Said bin Ali Ba’owain, the Minister of Labour has issued Ministerial Decree No. 3/202 . As per the new decree, the positions of fuel station manager and professions related to the activities and business of optics and the sale of glasses will be restricted to Omanis only. The non-Omani manpower recruitment licenses and work permits issued for these professions shall be valid until their expiry date.

The decision was taken based on the Labor Law issued by Royal Decree 25/2008, and the Royal Decree 9/2020 to establish the Ministry of Labor, define its functions, and approve its organizational structure.