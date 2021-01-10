Try out these Bollywood beauty hacks shared by Celebrity beauty queens

There are many Bollywood beauties who use natural methods for beauty care. Many of them claim that they can find solutions at home for long lasting beauty problems such as hair loss, dandruff, acne, dryness and blemishes. Here are some natural beauty tips that have won the hearts of celebrities …

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora suggests Cinnamon Facepack to restore the radiance of the face. All you need is cinnamon powder, a teaspoon of honey and lemon juice. Mix all three well and apply on face and wash off after 10 minutes. Do it twice a week and you will feel a change in the skin.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh is very fond of Banana Facemask. Peel a squash, grate it and add half a lemon juice and half a teaspoon of honey. Add all this and mix well and Banana Facepack is ready. It can be applied on the face and wiped dry. The fruit hydrates the skin. Lemon juice and honey help to remove dark spots on the skin.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra uses hair packs made with eggs, curd and honey to relieve dryness and dandruff on the scalp. Apply it on the scalp and after 30 minutes wash it off with a mild shampoo.

Yami Gautam

Scrub the mixture well with half a teaspoon of turmeric, half a teaspoon of sugar and half a teaspoon of honey. This is what Yami uses to remove dead cells and restore the radiance of the face.

Tamannah Bhatia

Tamannah apply a mixture of onion juice and coconut oil on the scalp. The actress says that this will speed up the growth of hair. She claims that this will also help in preventing hair loss.

Shraddha Kapoor

The hair pack, which is made with yoghurt, aloe vera juice and sage leaves, is used to maintain the shine and softness of the hair. She will do this hairpack at least once every month.

Bhagyashree

Bollywood actress Bhagyashree is of the opinion that the first law to keep the skin beautiful is moisturizing. Bhagyashree recommends glycerin to moisturize the skin without chemicals. This way you can get rid of acne, blemishes and dryness.