Finally, China agreed; India is the largest manufacturer of vaccine in the world!!!

India’s fight against Covid was hailed by the world community. They also applauded India’s decision to export the vaccine to friendly countries. Now, China has acknowledged that India’s vaccines are reliable.

India is the largest producer of the vaccine in the world. Indian vaccines are more reliable globally. According to the Global Times, Jiang said that the Serum Institute of India has a very strong production and distribution capacity, which is stronger than some Western countries.

The decision was made to give the first 12 million doses to Nepal as part of its efforts to distribute the vaccine to friendly countries. India has also signed an agreement with Bangladesh for the supply of vaccines. It has decided to export 30 million doses of Covishield vaccine to Bangladesh by early February. Myanmar has also signed an agreement to purchase the first batch of vaccines from India.