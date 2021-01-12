Country extends ban imposed on flight services

Russia has extended the ban imposed on flights to and from England. The Russian government has extended the ban on flights to and from England till February 1. Russia imposed the ban on flight service in December 22,2020 after a new strain of muted Covid-19 virus was detected in England. Earlier many countries including India has imposed similar ban on flight from and to England.

Also Read: ‘State of emergency’ announced in the country

Russia, which has already reported a case of the more infectious coronavirus variant. The new UK virus strain is believed to 70% more transmissible than the older strain, scientists have said it is less lethal. The new coronavirus variant has also been found to affect people in the age group of 30-60 years.