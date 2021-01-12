Priority for Kerala, 4,33,500 dose covid vaccines to be delivered to the state soon: Union Ministry of Health….

Thiruvananthapuram: State Health Minister KK Shailaja Teacher said that 4,33,500 doses of Covishield vaccine will reach Kerala in the first phase of Covid vaccination. According to the Health Ministry, the Ministry of Health has officially announced that these doses will be available in the state as part of the vaccination drive.

The vaccine will reach Nedumbassery and Thiruvananthapuram by air. 134,000 doses will be delivered in Thiruvananthapuram, 1,80,000 doses in Ernakulam and 1,19,500 doses in Kozhikode. The Covid vaccine will reach the regional warehouses in these districts.

From here the doses will be delivered to the vaccination centers in the districts in specially arranged vehicles. Of the vaccines coming to Kozhikode, 1,100 doses are for distribution in Mahe. Minister KK Shailaja said arrangements have been made to deliver the vaccine to designated centers in the state.

Vaccination will be conducted on Saturday in 133 centers in the first phase in the state. Extensive arrangements are being made for Covid vaccination at all centers. So far, 3,62,870 people have registered for the Covid vaccination. There are 1,70,259 registered in the government sector and 1,92,611 in the private sector.