Woman gifts a car to foster daughter on her 18th birthday… Watch!!!

The video of the surprise gift given by a mother to her foster daughters is now a hit on social media. Elizabeth Friedland gave her 18-year-old daughter an unexpected birthday present. Elizabeth had decided to give her daughter, who turned eighteen on January 11th, a different gift than usual.

The daughter did not expect to see the picture of the new car given to her. The car will be available by the end of this month. The video also shows the daughter embracing her mother with tears of joy after opening the package. Elizabeth also explains why she gave her daughter a car. The daughter had walked miles to the bus stop, even if the weather is bad. She have never complained about that. That’s when Elizabeth decided to give her daughter a car to travel comfortably.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CJ6J1cLrEjn/

Elizabeth says her daughter is good at learning. At an early age she became accustomed to completing her own affairs with maturity. The daughter is totally deserving of this gift, says Elizabeth. Elizabeth has shared pictures and videos from the birthday party on social media. Many people are commenting under the video that the daughter who got such a mother is lucky.