Why use an oven to bake cookies? Social media says that if it is true, it is great… See pictures!!!

There are those who look for different ways to cook food. For some, finding easy and innovative methods is a hobby. The image that is now going viral on social media is one such example. The thing is pictures of how cookies are made in a way no one thought would be possible.

The party cookies were made using a laptop charger. The picture is also shared as an answer to how to make cookies with a charging device. Lori M. Shearer, a native of Los Angeles, has proven that the heat of her charger can go to extremes. The MacBook charger, which was hotter than usual, was used for cooking. It is said that the girl put cookies on top of the heated charger. Two pictures have been posted. In the first one, the dough for the cookies is placed on top of the charger.

The young woman has interestingly presented that this is the condition of her charger when used for a few hours. Anyway the tweet was shared and social media took over regardless of the reality before it was over. Many people jokingly commented under the picture that they had not known for so long that there would be such a use with a heated charger.