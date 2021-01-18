Gulf country to close land borders

A gulf country has decided to close its land borders. Oman has decided this. The Supreme Committee in Oman has asked to close the land borders of the country for one week from January 18.

” The land ports will be closed from 6pm on Monday after “the specialized technical team reported the spread of the new highly contagious strain of the coronavirus”, said a statement issued by the Supreme Committee to tackle Covid-19.

The committee urged all residents to follow the Covid-19 protocols and safety precautions. The Supreme Committee also warned that violators will be punished.