Unidentified gunmen killed two women Supreme Court judges

Unidentified gunmen killed two female judges from Afghanistan’s Supreme Court. The attack took place on Sunday. The gunmen fired at the car in which the judges were travelling. The woman judges died at the spot and the driver of the car injured in the attack.

No militant organization has claimed the responsibility of the attack. Taliban has claimed that its fighters were not involved in the attack.

“Unfortunately, we have lost two women judges in today’s attack. Their driver is wounded,” said Ahmad Fahim Qaweem, a spokesman for the Supreme Court.

Earlier in February 2017, 20 people were killed and 41 were injured in a suicide bomb attack at the Supreme Court.