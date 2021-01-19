Distribution of free food kits: Another setback for Pinarayi government….

The distribution of free food kits provided by the Pinarayi government in January is likely to be disrupted. Ration merchants have decided not to take the January kits unless they receive a commission on the kits distributed for five months.

Kit distribution for December ends Tuesday. The commission demanded up to Rs 20 per kit from ration traders’ organizations. The government was willing to pay up to seven rupees. However, in case the order is not issued, it has been decided to suspend the supply for the time being.

Many stores have more than 300 kits for the remaining. Many of these are in worst situations. Food officials are not ready to take it back. The food department officials explained that they were only told to deliver the kits and there was no instruction to take them back. If the ration traders stand firm, the supply of kits will be in crisis.