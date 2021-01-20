Gulf country extends visa-free entry

A gulf country has decided to extend the visa-free entry scheme. Oman has decided to extend the visa-free entry for citizens of 103 countries. Citizens from the 103 countries allowed to enter Oman without first booking a visa can now stay in the country for up to 14 days.

Oman announced the visa-free entry scheme for citizens from 103 countries in last December. Oman will exempt nationals of 103 counties from needing an entry visa for a stay of up to 10 days. The visitors must have a confirmed hotel reservation, health insurance and a return ticket.

“As part of the efforts to support the tourism sector in the Sultanate, it has been decided to extend the exemption period for the nationals of 103 countries exempted from the entry visa to 14 days as part specific regulations and conditions,” said a statement from the Royal Oman Police.