Patching up the rift; Saudi to reopen embassy in Qatar.

Saudi Arabia will reopen its embassy in Doha within a few days’ time, announced the Kingdom’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

The Gulf nation that had inflicted a barricade on Qatar since 2017 largely a result of Qatar’s support of Islamist groups, namely the Muslim Brotherhood. Now that things have started resolving, Saudi will also be deligating an ambassador to Doha soon. “All four countries are in agreement on the importance of reconciliation with Qatar,” Prince Faisal way reported saying, in reference to Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt.

Saudi has already resumed its airspace and land and sea borders to Qatar with commercial flight functioning between the two nations from January 14.