Gulf country announces new entry rules

A gulf country has announced new entry rules. The Civil Aviation Authority in Oman has announced the new entry rules . The Civil Aviation Authority announced that there is no longer the option for passengers travelling to Oman to stay in the country for a period of less than eight days.

“Reference is made to the circular issued on 27 December 2020 and based on coordination with the health authorities. The Civil Aviation Authority would like to confirm for all airlines operating in the Sultanate that, as per the mentioned circular, there is no longer an option for passengers travelling to Oman to stay in the Sultanate for a period of less than 8 days. The airlines must ensure that no travel reservations are made to depart Oman before the mandatory quarantine period ends (7 days with negative result PCR test on the 8th day)”, said a circular issued by the Authority.

Also Read: Compulsory Covid testing announced in UAE

As per the new revised entry rules, a person entering Oman must stay seven days, with a PCR test taken on the eighth day for release from quarantine, provided the result is negative. The pre-arrival COVID–19 test, bearing a negative certificate, before entering Oman done within 72 hours prior to date of boarding the flight, as well as on arrival PCR test remain to be mandated for those flying into Oman.