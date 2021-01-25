Gulf country extends land border closure

A gulf country has extended the land border closure. Oman has decided to extend the land border closure. The land borders of Oman will be closed for one more week until February 1. The decision was taken to contain the spread of coronavirus. The borders were closed last week because of concerns about a new coronavirus variant.

Oman had closed all of its air, land and sea borders for one week in mid-December. It was lifted its ban on 29 December 29.