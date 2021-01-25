Unexpected logout for users. Facebook blames on ‘configuration change’.

An unexpected configuration change at the back-end made some Facebook users log out of their accounts without prior notice according to the social network. The difficulty began on Friday and went on till Saturday for Facebook users before it got fixed.

“On January 22, a configuration change caused some people to be logged out of their Facebook accounts. We investigated the issue and fixed it. We’re sorry for the inconvenience,” Facebook said in a statement on Saturday. The affected Facebook users on Reddit reported they were getting “sign-in” prompts from their Facebook apps, even if they had not signed out.

Seemingly it was the iPhone users who appeared most affected by this issue. The users on the iOS app were having trouble logging back into their accounts when using two-factor authentication. These people were able to log back in eventually, but the SMS codes were very slow to send, and some have had to upload pictures of their ID to regain access.

It was a “configuration change”, admitted Facebook in a later tweet also thanking the engineers who fixed the issue and patiently tried to explain the cause. Right now they are looking into reports of people being logged out and having to log in again to access their Facebook accounts and trying to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. Facebook tweeted.