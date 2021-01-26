“Rose exchange, Meals sharing” ; Heartwarming scenes at the national capital amid farmer’s rally,(Video)

New Delhi: Even as pressure rose in Delhi between the farmer rally that took a twist for the worst in the heart of the city, heartwarming scenes were observed at the Chilla boundary point between the national capital and Uttar Pradesh where the agitating people bartered roses with state police officials.

Earlier, an intended tractor rally ran totally out of control in New Delhi, creating some unexpected fusses within the city. One person died between conflicts between the police and opposing farmers on Republic Day as the rally took a turbulent shift. Departing from the assigned route, the farmers moved for the Red Fort, where they raised a religious flag, entered the forecourt, and climbed the walls. The police contrived to make the situation under control later but not before the rebels caught over Ramlila Maidan, the real place of opposition.

The violence started in the morning itself as farmers destroyed barricades and rushed into Delhi advancing of time. They have accused “anti-social elements” of the events of the day. However, the Chilla proceedings in the afternoon appeared a world apart: Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ranvijay Singh was bestowed with roses by Yogesh Pratap Singh, the UP President of Bharat Kisan Union (Bhanu). He also ate the refreshments cooked by the protesters.

This occurred after the official authorized to not halting BKU (Bhanu) members and followers from proceeding to the protest place anymore. For the past two months, the state police had banned people from entering the Chilla border. Tractors were obstructed at Meerut and Agra. This directed to the lower-than-expected support by farmers from UP in today’s events. With the Noida Additional DCP presently furnishing his oral promise, the farmers distributed smiles and roses with him.

It is essential to regard that the Chilla boundary has not been completely quiet all this while. Some farmers who began from the Chilla border had diverged from the assigned route. After moving off the track by around 2 kilometers, nevertheless, they were directed back by the police. This variation was made it more confusing than the original way. The Chilla border has been somewhat obstructed since December and after retiring from the rally some farmers determined to completely block it today. However, the BKU (Bhanu) leaders assured things didn’t go out of control.