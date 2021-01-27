A lion cub was born through artificial insemination… Know more!!!

A new guest has arrived at the Singapore Zoo. The new guest is a lion cub named Simba who has undergone artificial insemination. The Lion Cub is named after the main character in Disney’s famous animated film ‘Lion King’. Artificial insemination is less common in lions. In 2018, two such lion cubs were born at a zoo in South Africa.

Semen from African lions were used in Simba’s birth. In the last two years, 40% of lions have become extinct. It is estimated that there are only 40,000 fully grown lions left in the world.