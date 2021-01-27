Drug smuggling; Dubai visitor faces trial

A 47-year-old Dubai visitor is facing trial at Dubai Criminal Court after he tried to smuggle 941grams of heroin and diazepam into the country.

Documents of Dubai public prosecution reveal that the event dates back to November 17, 2020, when authorities of Dubai airport located a suspicious package inside a passenger’s bag. On checking it, they found that the package contained 119 capsules with powder inside them. A sample showed that the capsules carried heroin and diazepam.

The package was seized by the police and the visitor was arrested. The public prosecution referred him to the criminal court for further legal proceedings.