India provides financial assistance to the United Nations….

New York: India has provided financial assistance to the United Nations efforts for world peace. India has decided to pledge US $1 crore to the UN. UN Permanent Representative T.S. Tirumurti has revealed this. Democracy must be restored in the governance of countries in order to bring peace among the nations of the world. He added that India will always take the initiative for the welfare of Asia and Africa.

In the first phase, India will provide assistance to the UN by pledging US $1.5 million. In the context of corona, many countries are now in need of help. Some countries are in the fight for border protection. As the largest democracy in the world, India can play a crucial role in maintaining peace in the world. He said India was providing assistance to enhance the internal security of the countries.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecast that the Indian economy will recover faster this year. India is the only country to have achieved double-digit growth despite the Covid epidemic. The IMF forecasts that the country’s growth will reach 11.5% by 2021. The IMF’s rapid growth forecast released on Tuesday reflects the strong recovery of the Indian economy. The IMF forecasts an analysis of recent government revival plans, including vaccine supply in India. According to the IFF’s 2021 forecast, China is the fastest growing country after India.