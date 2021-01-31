Covid-19 Updates: 655 new coronavirus cases reported in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has updated the coronavirus situation in Bahrain. 655 new coronavirus cases were reported in Bahrain on Sunday. This brings the total confirmed cases in the country to 102,626. No new deaths due to coronavirus infection were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The death toll remain firm at 372.

There have been 212 fresh recoveries, pushing total recoveries to 98,160. The active cases have now touched 4,094, including 4,069 that are stable and 25 are critical cases under intensive care.

The ministry urged everyone to adhere to precautionary measures and social distancing protocols issued by the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling COVID-19.