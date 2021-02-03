3-year-old with severe ear pain; The doctor was shocked to see the object removed from his ear

London: Doctors were shocked to find a tooth removed from the ear of a three-year-old boy who arrived with severe ear pain. The incident took place in Oadby, London. Neil Reyta, an END specialist, found the tooth stuck in the three-year-old’s ear. The audiologist came up with this using the ear suction technique.

The audiologist asked the child what was in his ear, but the three-year-old was unable to give a clear answer. On a closer examination, a tooth was extracted from the ear. The doctor says the eardrum had a minor injury when taken out. The doctor explained that it did not matter and did not affect the child’s hearing. The child developed a serious infection when the family tried to remove the medicine as it felt like something was blocking his ear.