Audio disturbance during PM speech; Assam government constitutes a panel to investigate.

The Assam government on Tuesday appointed a three-member high-level committee to investigate the reason behind the sound disturbance in the public address sound system during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at a rally in Sivasagar last month.

On January 23, when Modi was speaking at a ceremony to give land patta to over 1 lakh inherent families, there was a disturbance in the audio and the PM had to say that it needed to be rectified. The committee has been asked by Assam Home and Political Department to present its report in 15 days.

The committee will also recommend measures to avoid such incidents during VVIP programs, as per an official statement.