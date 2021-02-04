Turkish President Erdogan has called students terrorists…. Read more!!!

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called students protesting in the country, “terrorists”. The president also said he would not allow the month-long anti-government protests at Turkish universities to continue. Students and teachers at the University of Istanbul’s Bogosi protested against the appointment of Melih Bulu as rector.

But Bulu, a former academic and politician, is the first person to become a rector outside the university. The protesters accused Bulu’s appointment of being undemocratic. They want Bulu to resign. The protest was intensified when protesters hung a Mecca poster with the symbol of transgender people (LGBTQ) in front of Bulu’s house. Erdogan has made it clear that there is no such thing as an LGBTQ.

At the same time, the President said that Turkey has a national and spiritual heritage and will move forward. Minister Süleyman Soylu said the LGBTQ logo on Mecca’s image was reprehensible. The U.S. has expressed concern over the detention of students