World cancer day; More than 300 women from UAE donate their hair for cancer patients.

More than 300 women from across the UAE happily donated their hair for cancer patients. The huge hair donation drive was begun by hair oil brand Dabur Amla in October 2020, with the aim of encouraging women to donate their locks that would be transformed into wigs for cancer patients.

Women of different ages participated in the campaign. Eighteen-year-old Indian national Nour Ahmad was one of the teenagers who took part in the campaign. “This is such a simple yet meaningful way to morally support those who have had to face the side effects of chemotherapy. I encourage everyone who is capable to go ahead and make a donation since empowered women empower women,” she said.

The campaign titled ‘Strong Hair Stronger You’ was held in association with non-profit organization Friends of Cancer Patients (FoCP) and salon and spa chain Tips and Toes Salons. Within two months, around 60kg of hair was donated as part of the drive. Since its launch, the drive has received close to 1,000 registrations of which over 300 have already donated their hair.

Krishan Kumar Chutani, CEO of Dabur International, stated: “We are overwhelmed by the participation of so many thoughtful people who have been instrumental in making our effort a success. Cancer survivors are winners against all odds and we are glad to bring a smile to those winners in life, through this initiative”.