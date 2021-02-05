American rapper with Rs175 crore pink diamond on forehead… Know the weird reason!!!

The news of the American rapper who put an old pink diamond on the forehead because of excessive love for diamonds is coming out. Lil Uzi Vert, a 26-year-old rapper, wore a pink diamond worth Rs 175 crore on his forehead. He shared on Twitter with fans the plan to put a diamond in the face on January 30th. He has been raising money for Natural Pink Diamond since 2017.

Lil Uzi Vert wears a large diamond ring on his finger and a diamond earring on his ear. His net worth is estimated at $ 16 million, according to a Welsh Gorilla report. Many compare the rapper to the character in Marvel Avengers. Some say that their favorite rapper is now like the character of Vision with a stone on his forehead.