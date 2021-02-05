Covid-19 update: Recovery rate remains firm in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has remained firm in Saudi Arabia. The recovery rate is at 97.7%. The fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.7%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, 327 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 134 were recorded in Riyadh, 67 in the Eastern Province, 38 in Makkah, 11 in Madinah, 10 in Asir, 8 in Najran and 6 in Jazan. Thus the total confirmed cases has reached at 369,575.

257 new recoveries along with 4 new deaths due the pandemic has been reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 360,954. The death toll is at 6393.

At present there are 2228 active cases in the country. In this, 385 are in ICUs.