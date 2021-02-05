Sweden announces plans to develop a digital coronavirus passport.

Sweden on Thursday declared plans to develop a digital coronavirus passport for use by the summer. “International processes have commenced regarding technical solutions and standards for proof of vaccination. There is a need for Sweden to participate,” Health Minister Lena Hallengren stated at a press conference.

The digital certificate would permit Swedes to document that they have been immunized against COVID-19. The certificate will adhere to international rules and standards and ensure privacy. The government expects it would be in place as of June 1. The government assumed that proof of vaccination will be required by other countries for entry or to attend conferences, music festivals, and sports events.

Under the plan, many authorities and agencies including the Public Health Agency, the Swedish eHealth Agency that leads and coordinates government e-health drives, and the Swedish Association of Local Authorities and Regions would join in developing the digital passport.