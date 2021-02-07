Asus to launch its ‘Zenfone Mini’: Know the specifications

Popular brand Asus will soon launch its smaller premium compact smartphone named “Zenfone Mini”. Th phone will be smaller in size when compared with ‘Asus’ 6Z’.

As per reports, the smartphone will have a 6.4-inch screen size. Although no details of the phone are till now officially revealed it is supposed that the phone will have Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor and a high-end camera.

The smartphone will also have thicker bezels, a larger chin, and an 8MP front-facing camera housed in a water-drop shaped notch.