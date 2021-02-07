Gulf country extends closure of land ports

A gulf country has extended the land port closure. Oman has announced this. The Supreme Committee in Oman has decided to extend the closure of land ports of the country until further notice. All Omani citizens who enter the country by road must undergo a 7-day quarantine.

“The Supreme Committee decides to continue closing the land ports of the Sultanate until further notice and to allow citizens who are outside the Sultanate and wishing to enter the homeland through the land ports to enter, provided that they adhere to the institutional health isolation for a period of seven days, and adhere to the procedures imposed through the various ports”, said a statement issued by the Supreme Committee .