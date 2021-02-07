Mia Khalifa shared a video of herself eating Indian food

Mia Khalifa came up with a video of eating Indian food. Mia says in a video posted on Twitter that the food was delivered to her by author Rupi Kaur and that she got the Gulab jamun from Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh. Mia is a star who has only worked in the porn industry for three months and then moved on to the anchoring scene.

“It is just so nice to work hard and truly earn something. Like I earned this amazing, delicious dinner. First, I would like to thank Rupi for sending me this dinner, in exchange for humanitarian propaganda that I have been posting on my social media, and I would like to thank Jagmeet for the amazing dessert,” she says in the video.

“And I would like to remind everyone that everything does have a price, mine happens to be samosas. I can be bought with samosas. Other people, I cannot speak for. Myself ? This is enough… this is enough to keep me going. Also, I am a free agent for the highest bidder, whoever can offer the best samosas,” Mia adds.