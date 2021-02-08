Kerala sets the floor for International health webinar

Renewing discussions on the state’s health system with a focus on the possibilities of attaining sustainable development goals (SDGs), the state government will be arranging a webinar that attempts to study the plan of action for people amid an added challenge posed by Covid-19. Titled ‘Kerala Health: Making the SDG a Reality’, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the first session of the five-day event on February 17.

It will emphasize five sessions on subjects involving all the stakeholders, institutions, and governance structures so as to transfer the ideas and proposals into public action. The opening session will probe into ‘Universal health coverage: Moving towards better health’. The next day, a top jury will discuss ‘Covid-19 pandemic: Health system response-resilience-preparedness’.

The third session, on February 24, will be on ‘Achieving SDGs linked to MMR & IMR; dream or reality?’. The penultimate session on ‘Meet the SDGs-Beat the NCDs’, will be conducted the next day. The final session on March 4 will be on ‘Moving towards TB Elimination-A Call for Action’. Health Minister KK Shailaja said the suggestions from the webinar will be accommodated in the state’s 14th Five Year Plan (2022-27).

