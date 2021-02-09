Severed head retrieved; two held for murdering woman

After two days of search, the severed head of woman has been found from a well in UP’s Fatehpur. Two people were arrested earlier after which the woman’s headless torso was found in a field nearby. The duo was taken into custody for questioning. The head was found in Sevaramau village in the Asothar police station area based on the statements given by them.

Superintendent of Police, Fatehpur, Satpal said that both have been arrested. According to the police, the woman, aged around 22, was from Rae Bareli district. It was found that she eloped two months ago with her lover. SP further said that the identity of the woman (in the age group of 22-23) has been ascertained. The prime accused is absconding, and efforts are on to arrest him.