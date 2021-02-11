Oil companies increase fuel prices again…

New Delhi: Oil companies have again increased fuel prices in the country. Petrol price was hiked by 25 paise and diesel by 32 paise.

In Mumbai, petrol is currently priced at Rs 94.50 per liter, while in Delhi it is Rs 87.90 and in Bangalore it is Rs 90.85. In Kochi, petrol price crossed Rs 88 per liter. Diesel is currently priced at Rs 82.30.

In Thiruvananthapuram, diesel was priced at Rs 83.91 per liter and petrol at Rs 89.73 per liter. Petrol price at Parashala has gone up by Rs 89 to 96 paise. Yesterday, petrol was hiked by 30 paise and diesel by 26 paise.