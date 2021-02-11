Union Ministry of Civil Aviation raised airfares

New Delhi: The Center has raised the fare on domestic air tickets in the country. The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has decided to increase the ticket price limit by 10-30 percent. The revised rates will remain in effect till March 31, 2021, or until further orders, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said.

When the domestic flight service, which was halted in the Covid background, was resumed on May 21, the Center had fixed ticket prices in seven bands depending on the duration of the journey. The minimum rate for the first band, which is less than 40 minutes in length, has been raised from 2000 to 2200 and the maximum rate from 6000 to 7800.