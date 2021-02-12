Gulf country announces mandatory 7-day hotel quarantine for visitors

A gulf country has announced a mandatory 7-day hotel quarantine for visitors. Oman has announced this. The new rule is effective from February 15. The Supreme Committee to tackle Covid-19 has on Thursday announced a mandatory institutional quarantine for all visitors arriving at its airports, effective February 15.

Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority issued a directive to all airlines operating in the country of the revised entry guidelines. Airlines will need to ensure that all travellers have pre-confirmed hotel reservations, at their own expense, for at least seven nights.

Passengers arriving in Oman can book their accommodations at any hotel in the country or take advantage of the list of hotels prepared by the authorities for the purpose.