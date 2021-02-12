Gulf country imposes new restrictions

Gulf country has imposed new Covid-19 restrictions in the country. Oman has imposed new Covid-19 restrictions. Ministry of Heritage and Tourism in Oman has announced this.

The ministry has capped the capacity of hotels. Only 50 per cent visitors will be allowed in restaurants, cafes and gyms starting from Friday until further notice. The Ministry also urged hotels not to allow guests to use beaches. Earlier, the Supreme Committee to tackle Covid-19 has ordered to close all public beaches and parks in the country.

Oman’s Public Prosecution (PP) has called on citizens and residents to fully comply with the COVID-19 preventive measures in the wake of rising cases in the country.