Rithik Roshan to play the role of Ravana in the big budget 3D film ‘Ramayana’

Mumbai: Ramayana is being prepared with an investment of Rs 300 crore. Hrithik Roshan will play the role of Ravana in the epic movie. Deepika Padukone will play the role of ‘Sita’. South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu will play the role of Ram.

Initially, Prabhas was approached for the role, but the project took a lot of time and Prabhas decided to become Raman in Om Raut’s Adipurush. When Deepika came as Sita, the producer was compelled to have a famous face as Rama. The director has decided to give the role of Ram to Mahesh Babu, who liked the script. However, Mahesh Babu has not yet made any official announcement regarding his role in the film. The 3D movie is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.