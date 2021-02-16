Kiran Bedi removed from the Lieutenant Governer post in Puducherry

New Delhi: Kiran Bedi has been removed from the Lieutenant Governer post from Puducherry. Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan has been given additional charge of Puducherry. News agency PTI reported that President Ramnath Kovind had issued instructions in this regard. The latest developments come as four ruling Congress MLAs resign and the government falters, unable to retain a majority. The Puducherry Assembly elections are just months away.

In the last few days, four Congress MLAs have resigned. A. Namasivayam, E. Theepainthan was the MLA’s resigned on January 25. Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao announced his resignation on Twitter on Monday evening.