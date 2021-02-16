Motorola to launch ‘Moto E7’ in India: Know the specifications and price

One of the most popular smartphone brand in the world, Motorola has decided to launch its ‘Moto E7’ in India.

Motorola announced that the new smartphone will be launched in India on February 19. Moto E7 has been launched globally in last September. Moto E7 Power, is available via Flipkart starting February 19 at 12 pm.

The new smartphone comes in a single 4GB + 64GB storage configuration. Moto E7 Power will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display and it will feature up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, along with a 5,000mAh battery. It will also feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. As per reports, the phone may be priced under Rs 15,000 in India.

The phone will have a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13 MP primary snapper and a 2MP secondary sensor. For selfies and video chats, the smartphone may come with a 5MP sensor at the front.