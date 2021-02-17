Acne can be eliminated in just 2 days, give this a try!!!

Acne can have serious psychological consequences, especially for adolescents. This problem, which turns into a curse of beauty, can be completely eliminated in just two days. Here are some easy ways to do it. It is a good idea to cleanse your face every day with a mild face wash. Boiled water can be used to wash the face. It is great for eliminating acne.

Rubbing lemon on acne helps to remove acne-causing bacteria. This will help you to get rid of acne completely in two days. Consumption of sugar and oil should be lowered.

Cut a potatoes and place on top of the pimples for 10 minutes. Then it is better to wash your face with cold water. Washing the face with ice helps to get rid of acne and also eliminates hot flashes.