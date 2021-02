Shigella was confirmed in Attappadi in Palakkad district. Shigella was confirmed to a one-year and eight-month-old baby. The child was admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

This is the first case of Shigella reported in Palakkad district. Shigella was first confirmed in the state in Kozhikode district. Five people were diagnosed with the disease in the district. Shigella was then confirmed in Kannur and Ernakulam.