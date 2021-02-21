Hoshangabad renamed; This is the new name….

Bhopal: Hoshangabad in Madhya Pradesh has been renamed. Hoshangabad will henceforth be known as Narmadapuram. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He announced the change of name of Hoshangabad during a function on the occasion of Narmada Jayanti. The CM said that a proposal will be submitted to the Central Government in this regard.

Pro-term speaker Rameshwar Sharma also shared the joy of the name change. This is a historic moment. He was happy that the city was named after Ma Narmada from an attacker, Hoshang Shah who invaded the area.