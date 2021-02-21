Researchers say there are more than 5000 variants of the corona virus in the country….

Hyderabad: Researchers say there are more than 5,000 variants of the corona virus in the country. The researchers made the crucial findings in a joint study by Hyderabad – based Cellular and Molecular Biology and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research.

At the same time, researchers have found that there are few novel variants in the country that are of concern to many countries globally. The study also found that the E484K and N501Y variants of the corona virus had higher rates of spread. But it is reassuring that their prevalence is low in the country.

Further experiments are needed to identify new variants of the corona. These variants were discovered after a sudden increase in the number of corona cases in Maharashtra. Accurate monitoring is needed to understand the prevalence of variants.

The N440K was found in a sample of a young man collected from Maharashtra. The study shows that their prevalence was low in September and October and then increased.