Cut tax by Rs. 1 per litre; West Bengal govt provides relief amid soaring fuel prices

Amid the soaring fuel prices, West Bengal government has come up with a good news. It has deicided to provide relief to common man by cutting the tax by Rs. 1 per litre on petrol and diesel. State Finance Minister Amit Mitra, during a virtual news conference, said that the move would provide some respite to people who are affected by the fuel price hike.

“The Centre earns Rs 32.90 per litre in taxes from petrol, while the state gets Rs 18.46 only. In case of diesel, the central government’s earning is Rs 31.80 per litre as against Rs 12.77 for the state. Therefore, we have decided to reduce state tax by Rs 1 to provide relief to the people,” said Mitra.

Congress and other opposition parties have been slamming the centre for rising fuel prices. The Congress even took out marches and observed bandh at several places as protest against increasing fuel prices. The bengal government’s move comes a day after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Centre and state governments will work out together a mechanism to bring retail rates to reasonable levels.